THE speech made by the Secretary of State for India, Lord Peel, before the Imperial Conference in introducing the subject of the status of Indians in the Empire is an agreeable surprise to us, and will be an agreeable surprise to all those among our readers and the public generally who have closely followed his lordship’s utterances and doings in regard to India. Subject to one reservation, to which reference will presently be made, it was an admirable introduction to the more detailed and concrete speech of Dr Sapru. The latter, to our mind, was perfectly justified in paying a tribute to Lord Peel for the manner in which he had identified himself with the national sentiment and honour of India. In reviewing this speech, the first thing that strikes one is the unreserved fullness and frankness with which the Indian case is presented. Every single argument that is usually advanced in India and by Indians in urging the demand for a fair and equitable treatment of their countrymen in other parts of the Empire finds its place in Lord Peel’s speech, and in many places the very language of the speech bears a close resemblance to the language of speeches and leading articles in India on this subject. Take the following, for instance: “I should be very ill-discharging my duty to this Conference if I were to represent this matter as one to be regarded merely from the practical point of view. It is very largely with Indians a matter of national sentiment and feeling and it is with this feeling that we have to reckon now in all situations of imperial activity, in matters of imperial defence, in matters of imperial trade, in matters of imperial communications or development of imperial resources.”