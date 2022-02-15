LORD READING’S OPPORTUNITY

We have said that in view of the momentous decision arrived at Bardoli, the question which the whole country is asking to-day is, what will Lord Reading and his Government do? In his famous Calcutta speech, His Excellency made it perfectly clear that the only thing that stood in the way of his acceding to the request of the deputation was that the non-co-operators had given no assurance that those activities of theirs which the Government considered unlawful would cease, and added that given such an assurance he would at any time in the future be willing to consider the suggestion for a Round Table Conference and all that it meant and implied. “Had the offer been made,” said His Excellency, “to discontinue open breaches of law for the purpose of providing a calmer atmosphere for the discussion of the remedies suggested, my Government would never have been backward in response. We would have been prepared to consider the new situation in the same large and generous spirit, and I would have conferred with the Local Governments for this purpose. If such condition had supervened, I should have wished that no advantage or triumph should have been claimed on either side and no reproach should have been made by one to the other of having been forced to yield or of not having the courage to proceed with its campaign.” His Excellency guarded himself against the wrong construction being put on his words that the golden moment for peace having departed, he would not think of it in future. “I should be sorry,” he said, “if these observations I have made could be construed into a refusal for all time to consider the convening of a Conference. I have not intended by the language I have used to convey that meaning to you.” The same views are repeated by the Home Member and the Law Member during the debate on the present situation in the Legislative Assembly, though the language used for the purpose was very different.