LOVE OF UNITY — TRUE AND FALSE

WE are getting accustomed to two very different forms of love of unity in this country: one spurious and pretentious, which is perpetually professed and never practised, and the profession of which is intended solely to deceive the public as to the speaker’s or the writer’s real sentiments, though in reality it deceives no one except the speaker, or the writer himself; the other true and genuine, which has only to be expressed for every honest man to see that it proceeds from the heart, and which in many cases is based upon the unshakeable conviction that unity is not merely a means to an end, far less a means to a contemporary political end, but a part of the end itself, that end being the self-realisation of the collective entity which we call a Nation, or, where the aggregate is larger, a Commonwealth of Nations or Humanity. The spectacle is not peculiar to India, but is common enough in all countries, in which there are real, acute and still unsolved differences between class and class or community and community. In all such cases, it is a proof, not a disproof, of the changing mentality of the people, that vice and insincerity are too often forced to pay their proverbial tribute to truth and virtue, that even the baser minds are obliged to pay lip homage to an ideal for which there is no place in their heart. Who among us has not seen ample evidence of this lip-service during the last few months, in which the splendid edifice reared by the wise, far-sighted, self-sacrificing and essentially patriotic efforts of so many good Hindus and Mahomedans has been attempted to be destroyed by a small number of persons who have the talk of Hindu-Muslim unity constantly on their lips? Whether these persons are acting entirely on their own initiative, we do not know and do not care.