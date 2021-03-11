Maharashtra and Swaraj

WHEN the Maharashtra Provincial Conference passes an amended resolution requesting the Provincial Congress Committee to consider what changes are necessary in the Congress programme for the early establishment of Swaraj by peaceful and just means, and, in order to arrive at a proper decision in this significant matter, to visit the interior Provinces and areas and carefully enquire what items of the Congress programme have proved successful and what items have failed, we know what it means and whither it wants the Congress to go. Maharashtra has never made a secret of its distrust and dislike of some of the principal items in the Congress programme, including the boycott of the Councils, and left to itself there is actually very little doubt that it would long ago have modified the entire programme on the lines of the suggestions made by Mr. Jayakar in his presidential speech at another political Conference some months ago. It is true that on the present occasion an amendment urging, among other things, the capture of the Legislative Councils, Universities, Municipalities, Local Boards and other institutions was moved and lost. But that only means, we suppose, that the Conference preferred the flank attack made in the amended resolution to the frontal attack made in Mr. K. Bhopatkar’s amendment. Another reason probably was, as stated by the President, that there were many who thought that the best time for considering the matter would be at the next Congress when many of their leaders would have come out of jails.