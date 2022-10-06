WE have with us some questions and answers in the Bombay Legislative Council on the subject of the treatment accorded to Mahatma Gandhi in jail. It will appear from their perusal that the official replies disclose a very unsatisfactory state of affairs. The Bombay Government cannot be unaware of the fact that his countrymen look upon Mahatma Gandhi as a national asset and that the news of his health is awaited by millions of his countrymen with anxiety. One can understand the desire of the Government to cut off all political intercourse between the Mahatma and the people, but what is one to think of the condition that “no report of the interview should be published” and “the privilege was liable to withdrawal if this condition was infringed”? A report of the interview confined to a description of the actual condition in which the Mahatma is being kept by his gaolers cannot but do good unless, of course, there is something in the treatment which cannot be published. The official reply that “books and periodicals are allowed” does not specify the nature of the literature supplied to him, while the one thing which is clear is that no newspapers are allowed. As regards the supply of light at night, the Government does not propose to allow this “privilege” on the ground that no application has been received which might receive “consideration.” This is the second time that the Bombay Government have been interpellated on the subject of Mahatma Gandhi’s treatment in jail. Neither as a result of these attempts in the Legislative Council nor of the agitation in the public press, has reformed the Government of Bombay, which includes four Indian members, to change their attitude in regard to the treatment of a man whose high principles elicit the admiration of friend and foe alike.