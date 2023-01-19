Mahatma Gandhi in prison

IF there is any truth in the statement of a Bombay vernacular newspaper that Mahatma Gandhi has been suffering from melancholia at the Yervada Jail, then it is the immediate duty of the Bombay Government either to release Mahatma Gandhi or, at any rate, to so change the conditions of his prison life so as to facilitate a speedy recovery. In normal circumstances, no man that ever lived was less likely to suffer from such a disease than the Mahatma; and if it is really a fact that he is suffering from it, it can only be due to the life he has to live in jail. We believe it was stated some time ago that while the Mahatma could see and be seen by other prisoners, he could not talk to them. We do not know if that state of things still continues. If it does, the reported illness is easily explained. For more than three years before his incarceration, the Mahatma had been one of the busiest men in the world. No man had ever lived in a fuller measure the many-sided life of his fellowmen. For such a man to be suddenly removed from the field of his activities and deposited in a prison cell is in itself a very grave hardship. To add to this hardship by preventing ordinary intercourse between him and other prisoners is to make things well nigh impossible for him. The Bombay Government knows very well the nature of its responsibility in this matter. Gandhi is the nation’s most precious human treasure, and the government is duty-bound to take every possible care of him for such time as it chooses to have this treasure in its keeping. If things go wrong with the Mahatma while he is in prison — we hope with all our heart they will not — the whole of India will hold the Bombay Government solely accountable for the fact. If the statement is without foundation, we hope an authoritative contradiction will be immediately forthcoming.