MAHATMA GANDHI’S ARREST

The announcement made by the Bombay Government that Mahatma Gandhi has been arrested on a charge of sedition under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code will not diminish but very largely increase the painful surprise with which the news of the arrest has been received all over the country. Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the particular case that has been brought against him, which indeed, it is impossible for us to do, both because we know nothing about it at the time of writing and also because even if it were otherwise we should be precluded from commenting on issues that are sub judice, it is safe to assert that a charge of sedition might, as pointed out by Gandhi himself, have been brought against him at any time during the last twenty months. Why had the Government, then, refrained from arresting him during all those months? Two explanations are possible. One is that the Government wanted to avoid that outburst of popular feeling which it was told would follow the arrest of Gandhi, who is literally an idol of millions and who undoubtedly commands a measure of influence in the country to-day which no other leader in recent times has possessed. The other is that the Government took the view with which we repeatedly credited it ourselves, that in deciding whether a person who was carrying on an extreme form of agitation should or should not be proceeded against under the law, it was both its right and duty to consider the sum total of his influence, and that the sum total of Gandhi’s influence was such that it was naturally anxious to avoid arresting him as long as it could. The first explanation is scarcely consistent with the position of a strong Government which is never tired of proclaiming that it has the means to maintain law and order. The second raises the question how the sum total of Gandhi’s influence is different to-day.