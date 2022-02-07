MAHATMA GANDHI’S LETTER

THE letter which Mahatma Gandhi addressed to the Viceroy on February 1, and the text of which appeared in our last issue, is, of course, open to criticism from several points of view, but the most profitable comment upon it, in our opinion, is this, that it affords an opportunity to His Excellency, the Viceroy, which no Viceroy should lightly throw away, of restoring the status quo. If it were a notice to the Viceroy that if His Excellency did not within the prescribed period accede to the national demands regarding the Punjab, the Khilafat and Swaraj, the non-co-operators would have no choice but to embark upon a campaign of mass civil disobedience, then whatever one might think of its rights and wrongs, it would be certain that His Excellency would not, in the present mood and temper of the Government, accede to the request. But it is nothing of the kind. It does not raise the fundamental issue at all. Nor does it even ask for a Round Table Conference for dealing with that issue. All that it does is to suggest that things should be restored to the position in which they were at the time of the Ali brothers' apology, and that for this purpose the Government should, as far as in them lies, wipe out all that has happened during the intervening period and should also make a public declaration to the effect that its policy remains just the same as it was in the beginning of this period. “Recent events”, says Gandhi, “are in my opinion a clear departure from the civilised policy laid down by the Viceroy at the time of the Ali brothers’ unconditional apology that the Government of India should not interfere with the activities of non-co-operators so long as they remained non-violent in word or deed.” The usual official reply to this plea is that all non-co-operators have not, as a matter of fact, remained non-violent in word or deed and that, therefore, it has become necessary for the Government to intervene.