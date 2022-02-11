WE venture to think that on every important point except one, Mahatma Gandhi’s rejoinder to the Government of India’s communique in reply to his manifesto will appear to the dispassionate reader to be convincing. On most of the points dealt within the rejoinder, Gandhi’s reply to the Government of India was, as our readers will have seen, anticipated in these columns. On one point our own reply was, we believe, more direct. Referring to the Government of India’s denial that the Viceroy had laid down upon the apology of the Ali brothers the policy of non-interference with the non-violent activities of the non-co-operators, Gandhi writes:--“The very part of the communique reproduced in the reply is, in my opinion, sufficient proof that the Government did not intend to interfere with such activities. The Government did not wish it to be inferred that speeches promoting disaffection of a less violent character were not an offence. I have never stated that the breach of any law was not to be an offence against it, but I have stated that it was not the intention of the Government then to prosecute persons for non-violent activities, although they might amount to a technical breach of the law.” That this was not the intention of the Government at the time was proved beyond dispute not by the communique but by the Viceroy’s speech which followed it, and it was this speech from which we quoted in our reply. We think Gandhi has succeeded in showing that the resolutions of the Bombay Conference which were accepted by Gandhi and endorsed by the Working Committee were a substantial fulfilment of the conditions laid down both in the Viceregal speech in Calcutta. His present demands are more modest and less comprehensive than the demands made by himself or the Working Committee at the time or on the morrow of the Malaviya Conference.