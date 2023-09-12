Mahatma Gandhi's Release

We do not know whether the strong rumour referred to by a Poona correspondent of the Lokmanya, that Mahatma Gandhi is about to be released, has any real foundation or is merely a conjecture, such as people have occasionally indulged in during the last six months or so. The conjecture, it must be remembered, has not been confined to persons entirely friendly to Mahatma and his movement, with whom naturally ‘the wish is father to the thought’. We well remember a Liberal journal in Upper India asking Messrs CR Das and Motilal Nehru some months ago what they would do if the government released Mahatma at the ‘psychological moment’, that is immediately before the contests for Council elections began in right earnest, and whether they would not in that event be forced to make their choice between the Councils and the Congress. Whatever motive may have inspired the question, it is difficult to deny either that the same question has occurred to others besides the journal to which we have referred or that the ‘psychological moment’ of which the writer was thinking has arrived, and it may well be that someone who is more anxious that the Council-entry movement should be killed than that the Mahatma should be free has set the rumour in circulation in view of the ensuing session of the Congress. On the other hand, it is not improbable that from motives of an altogether different kind, the government has at last decided to right the grievous wrong it did to itself and to India by imprisoning the saintliest man in the country, perhaps in the world.

#Mahatma Gandhi