 Mahomed Alam's Letter : The Tribune India

Lahore, Saturday, June 16, 1923

Mahomed Alam's Letter

THE letter we published in these columns yesterday from Dr Mahomed Alam on the resignation of the 14 non-Muslim members of the Lahore Municipality deserves serious notice, both on account of its intrinsic merits and of the responsible position of the writer as Secretary to the Council of the Swarajya party. Dr Alam, who is a sincere Congressman, takes his fellow Congressmen among the resigning members severely to task for the action they have taken, and the pith of his complaint, as far as we are able to judge from his letter, is: “They can claim justification and perhaps appreciation also for resigning on the grounds of the alleged autocratic conduct of the President, if true, or for the reason that they were not consulted in the re-allotment of the seats under the new constitution, but as Congressmen they expose themselves to a legitimate attack for non-co-operating with their Muslim colleagues on the grounds that a greater share passed to their community. This is one of the grounds, both in effect and substance, as given in the manifesto and the preamble which leaves no room for ambiguity.” We will say at once that if our reading of the manifesto were the same as that of Dr Alam, we should unhesitatingly accept his conclusion, and join him in entering a strong protest against the action of those of the resigning members who are Congressmen. But we cannot accept the construction which Dr Alam puts on the manifesto. As we read it, the resigning members have based their action on exactly the grounds which Dr Alam considers or would be prepared to consider legitimate. 

