Maulana’s future line of work

In his speech, Maulana Mohammad Ali had something to say regarding his future line of work which is worth quoting in full. “The love, affection and kindness showered upon me,” he said, “by all Hindus, Mahomedans, Parsis, Christians and Sikhs alike and especially by our Hindu sisters, was something that I had always treasured and that warmth kept me happy and cheerful all through.” At a time when one hears on all sides nothing but jarring notes of inter-communal and especially Hindu-Muslim dissensions, it does one’s heart good to have so fine a sentiment so finely expressed by a Muslim leader of the very first rank. “With their assistance and the help of God above and the idea that I will have to answer for my work to my chief in Yerawada,” the Maulana added, “I hope I shall be able to do as much work as a lazy vagabond can do. My holidays are over and there is now plenty of work for me, and God willing I shall give a good account of myself.” The field of national work is as vast and varied today as it ever was, perhaps even vaster and more varied today in the winter of national depression, than it was in the spring time of hope and cheer when the Maulana went to jail. But the most important and urgent part of this work happens also to be the work in which the Maulana can render the greatest possible help. As we said some time ago, in offering a welcome to the Ali brothers in anticipation of their release, the whole country looks up to them more than to any other two individuals now outside His Majesty’s prison, to restore those relations of amity and friendliness between Hindus and Mussalmans which have been so ruthlessly disturbed during the last two years.

