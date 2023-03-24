“Mean Trickery”

OUR separatist is never so happy as when he falsely charges another with doing that which he is perpetually doing himself. In a recent issue, we had occasion to quote from the Joint Report the following well-known passage:--“Division by creeds and classes means the creation of political camps organised against each other and teaches men to think as partisans and not as citizens and it is difficult to see how the change from this system to national representation is ever to occur.” The separatist graciously admits that “these are really the words of the Reformers, their exact words,” but pretends that we overlooked the context. Of course, we did nothing of the kind. The context which the separatist has in view is constituted by the following words of the Report:--“The Muhammadans were given special representation with separate electorates in 1909. The Hindus’ acquiescence is embodied in the present agreement between the political leaders of the two communities. The Muhammadans regard these as settled facts; and any attempt to go back on them would rouse a bitter protest and put a severe strain on the loyalty of a community which has behaved with conspicuous loyalty during a period of very great difficulty, and which we know to be feeling no small anxiety for its own welfare under a system of popular Government. The Muhammadans regard separate representation and communal electorates as their only adequate safeguards. But apart from a pledge which we must honour until we are released from it, we are bound to see that the community secures proper representation in the new Councils. How can we say to them that we regard the decision of 1909 as a mistake, that its retention is incompatible with progress towards a responsible Government?”