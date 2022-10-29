MESSAGE FROM MR. DAS

MR. C.R. Das, who has been at Lahore for the last two days, and who, we are very pleased to learn, has now considerably improved in health, delivered a message to the people of Lahore at a public meeting held outside the Mochi Gate on Friday afternoon. The message, which will be found elsewhere in this issue, has all the force, vigour, earnestness and passionate idealism that characterise all Mr. Das’s public utterances. There was nothing new to say just at this stage, on the eve of the publication of the C.D. Committee’s report on the one hand, and the meeting of the All-India Congress Committee and the Congress itself on the other and even if there were, the President-elect of the Congress was scarcely the man to say it. He had not only, as he himself said, to reserve every bit of his strength for the hour of trial, but quite naturally to reserve all that he had to say of any importance for that supreme occasion. It was no easy thing to construct an address out of such unpromising material which it would do one’s heart good to hear or to read, and yet the address that he did deliver was undoubtedly of this description. Much that Mr. Das said on the occasion was, as might have been expected, wholly uncontroversial. There can be no difference of opinion, for instance, about the absolute necessity and desirability of Hindu-Muslim unity. “If there is one thing,” he said, “which I should like to impress on you more than anything else, it is the necessity for a complete unity between the Hindus and the Mussalmans. It is a necessary condition of Swaraj all over India, but it is especially necessary in the Punjab where these disputes, if I am not mistaken, occur more often than in other parts of India.” With the occurrences at Multan fresh in our mind, it is impossible not to plead guilty to the charge which Mr. Das brings against us.