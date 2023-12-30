WE have already said more than once that in appointing his new ministers, Sir Edward MacLagan has disregarded non-Muslim opinion in this province. It remains to be seen whether he will equally disregard that opinion in the distribution of the ministerial portfolios. His Excellency must know as well as we do that if the appointment of Mian Fazl-i-Hussain as a minister has given dire offence to the non-Muslim communities, to assign to him again the portfolios of education and local self-government would immeasurably aggravate that offence. In the council as well as out of it, the government has already a measure of acute dissatisfaction to deal with, which not the most powerful government can find otherwise than gravely embarrassing to it. That dissatisfaction would assume an even more intense form if after the storm of indignant and universal protests on the part of the non-Muslim population against his administration of the education and local self-government departments, Mian Sahib were once again placed in charge of those very departments. Indeed, so far as the council is concerned, we give out no secret when we say that such action on the part of the Governor would be construed as an even more direct challenge to the non-Muslim members than the appointment of the new ministry, which they would not be slow to take up immediately in such constitutional ways as might be open to them. We do hope that His Excellency will not further aggravate the grave mistake he has already made and will show some regard for non-Muslim opinion even at this stage by taking away from Mian Sahib the portfolios he has so woefully mishandled and entrusting to him other departments in which he will not probably have the same opportunity of doing mischief.

