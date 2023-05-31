THE Punjab in the north and Malabar in the south are the two Provinces that are suffering from the worst consequences of Hindu-Mahomedan ill-feeling. In both, the Hindus have suffered terribly and their future prospects are gloomy. In Punjab, the Hindus are in a minority, but in Malabar they form a large majority. And yet, such is the misfortune of Malabar Hindus that they cannot protect themselves against the numerically small but fanatical Moplahs. This helplessness has stirred the heart of Hindus in other parts of India, and Moonji of the Central Provinces, has, for some time past been interesting himself in finding an effective solution for Malabar troubles. He has now proceeded to the spot and has been examining the exact causes of the weakness of the Hindus. At a conference of leading Hindus held at Calicut, Mooji said: “I have now come to Malabar to see what can be done for the reorganisation of the Hindus with a view to consolidate Hindu-Muslim unity. I have toured in Ernad and the plight of the Hindus has made a deep impression on my mind. I am of the opinion that the Hindus should organise themselves to prevent such happenings in future. I have seen the Moplahs, and I am perfectly satisfied that, living under the same physical conditions, if the Hindus will only close ranks and bring about an effective organisation of their society, the relation between the two communities would be more amicable and brotherly, and Hindu-Muslim unity will be consolidated in the practice of daily life. It would be a blessing, indeed, to the unhappy people of Malabar if a way could be found whereby Hindus as well as Moplahs could live in peace.”