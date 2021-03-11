Mistreatment of Political Prisoners

THE greater part of Pandit Santanam’s address at the Batala Conference was devoted to a consideration of the present policy of the Government; and he had a good deal to say about the treatment of political prisoners in particular jails. It has been alleged that the food given to them, along with others, is not fit for human consumption; that the accommodation provided for them is insufficient and insanitary; that there has been, in some cases, deliberate attempts to insult the religious feelings of the prisoners; that political prisoners have been given such works as Munj pounding or grinding, which are perhaps the hardest forms of labour prescribed in the jail rules and not at all suitable to their physical capacity or antecedents; that unnecessarily harsh punishment, such as bar-fetters or confinement in solitary cells, are awarded for trivial causes; that undue restrictions have been imposed in the matter of interviews with the under-trial and convicted prisoners; and, lastly, that the general behaviour of some of the jail officials towards political prisoners is such as to insult them in a wanton manner and is indicative of their delight at the prisoner’s present suffering. Whatever view one may hold as to the desirability or otherwise of this policy, there is not much difference amongst the politically minded section of the Indian people — there cannot be two opinions regarding the treatment of political prisoners in the jails. Some of the complaints are so specific that the Government can no longer afford to ignore them if it wants to set itself right with the public in this matter; and the Government in its own interests ought not to lose time in holding an independent inquiry into those allegations with a view to put things right and deal suitably with the officials who may be found to have acted improperly.