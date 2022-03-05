“MONSTROUS” CHARGES

WE have reserved for separate treatment that part of the financial estimates for the ensuing year which easily beats any other in respect of its absolute indefensibleness — that part relating to military expenditure. One need not go beyond the elementary consideration of the proportion which this expenditure bears to the revenues of the country to understand why even such a habitual supporter of the Government as the Statesman of Calcutta feels constrained to characterise it as monstrous. The total normal revenue of the Central Government, calculated on the basis of the existing taxation, is only Rs. 110 and a half crores; and of this sum no less than Rs. 62.18 crores, or more than 60 per cent, is swallowed up by the military. The most astonishing part of the matter is that the Finance Member does not consider it necessary either to justify this enormous finance or to hold out any hope of a reduction in the near future. Last year, he tried a justification. “I freely admit”, he said, “that the figure is a much higher one than the Government of India can contemplate with equanimity on financial grounds. But we have arrived at the conclusion that it was impossible to take a lower figure without a further considerable reduction of establishments both in the fighting units and in the auxiliary services.” After pointing out two obstacles in the way of such reduction, the Finance Member informed the House that steps were being taken immediately to enquire into the question whether the combatant strength of the army could be reduced. This year, there is no explanation. Two brief paragraphs, on dealing with the current year’s expenditure, the other with this year’s, contain all that the Finance Member has got to say on the subject, and in neither is there anything beyond a bare analysis of the charges.