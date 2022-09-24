MORE PROTECTION FOR THE POLICE

IF anything was needed to show that the powers conferred by the Police Bill, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly, are a dangerous addition to the already excessive powers of the Executive in India, it was supplied by the speech of the Law Member. The hon. member cited a number of cases in which policemen had been socially boycotted or had become volunteers after giving up their appointments, and asked if these did not constitute a justification for the Government seeking new powers. Dr. Sapru is a brilliant lawyer. If the nature of the disease is correctly indicated in the cases cited by him, either the remedy devised by him and his colleagues is no remedy, or it is a remedy worse than the disease. Take the first case of social boycott. It was said that certain policemen had been refused provisions from shops, that barbers and dhobis had been kept away from them and that in one case a policeman’s daughter had been refused in marriage. Is it possible for the Executive to interfere in such cases without doing greater harm than what it seeks to prevent? Suppose policemen go to a shop and ask for provisions at a nominal or reduced price and the shopkeeper refuses to comply with the demand. The thing is not imaginary nor unheard of. Under the existing conditions the policemen concerned can only resort to force, as they have done in some cases. Under the new law in addition to the customary method, they will actually have the help of the law. Can Dr. Sapru say that this will not happen? Second and third are genuine cases of boycott but what the exact effect of penalising this method in its application to the police would be? In the first place, policemen, like all others, may be social offenders. Does Dr. Sapru mean to say that when they do commit a social offence, society is not to be permitted to inflict punishment upon them?