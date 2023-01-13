MORE TAMPERING WITH THE “REFORMS”

WHEN we turn from the political to the economic aspects of the Viceroy’s recent speech in Calcutta, we find the same evidence of a lack of statesmanship, of a tendency to regard the present order of things, in which the executive Government is the master of the situation, as fairly permanent, and thus tamper with the spirit, if not the letter, of the Reforms. “The eventual responsibility for the fiscal policy of this country,” said His Excellency, “and of the various steps that may have to be taken must rest upon the executive authorities. It is with the Government of India that the final responsibility of determining these questions in India must eventually remain. There are, of course, questions which will have to be considered in the Legislature, and, obviously, some matters will have to be discussed with the Home Government.” Here we have in a nutshell the whole of that position of arrogant irresponsibility on the part of the executive Government against which everyone in India has been protesting with all the strength and emphasis they can command. The Government of India is the supreme authority, except for the fact that it has to discuss some matters with the Home Government; the Legislature can only claim the right to consider such questions as the Government will place before it. This in substance and in essence is what the Viceroy's words come to. And since this has been the precise option all these years, His Excellency evidently thinks that in this respect there need be no change on account of the Reforms. And yet there is no respect in which the Reforms were believed by all those who attached any importance to them to have effected a greater or more important change in India’s position in the Empire and in the relations between her Government and her Legislature than in this respect.