MOTILAL NEHRU’S APPEAL

WE have published the appeal issued by Pandit Motilal Nehru, calling upon Congressmen of all shades of views to attend the Special Session of the Congress in Delhi in large numbers. Our distinguished countryman begins by pointing out that the question whether the Special Congress should or should not be held at this time is now a purely academic one, and that when once it is decided upon by an authority which is competent to do so, it must be held whether some people like it or not, and when it is actually held, it will have all the importance of a session of the National Assembly. This, as our readers are aware, is exactly our own view, but when Pandit Nehru goes farther and welcomes the decision to hold the Special Session as the only possible, though not perfect, means by which the true sense of the country can be ascertained, we find it difficult to agree with him. “The differences of opinion which appeared at the last Congress session,” he writes, “have now been more or less fully discussed — more fully in certain Provinces than in others — and the country as a whole is better prepared than it was at Gaya to give a considered verdict on the important questions which have arisen.” For our part, we are by no means convinced that the country as a whole is so well prepared to give a considered verdict on these important questions, as it must be if its verdict is to serve the purpose which the Special Congress is intended to fulfil in this case, namely, evolving a programme of work which all parties will loyally accept. Nor do we gather from his appeal that Pandit Nehru himself is quite sure of this.

#Congress