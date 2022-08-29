Mr BG Horniman’s plea for propaganda.

In a recent issue we published an important letter from Mr BG Horniman, against whose continued exclusion from India in disregard of India’s own wishes it has been our duty to protest. In this letter, Mr Horniman puts in a strong plea for the revival of foreign propaganda on behalf of India. The ground on which this plea is based is the same as that on which it has always been based in this country. “It is undesirable, to say the least,” writes Mr Horniman, “that the case for India’s freedom should be allowed to go by default before the bar of the world’s opinion. Our enemies are active in a thousand ways, open and underground; constant anti-Indian propaganda is at work in the Press and through agencies of various kinds not only in Great Britian but in other countries.” When recently we expressed this view almost in so many words in these columns, a wise non-co-operation journal reminded us that no nation in the world had achieved freedom by appealing to world-opinions. It would have been enough for our purpose to have retorted that no nation in history had ever achieved its salvation by non-violent non-co-operation either, and that it was in this very fact that the glory of the movement, according to some of its principal advocates, rested. But we did better. We asked the writer to read history and find out for himself if either Italy in the last century, or Ireland and Egypt in our own time had neglected this important method, while undoubtedly doing everything in their power to educate and to organise their own people’s according to the requirements of their respective cases, for definite and effective political action. To that challenge, we have had no reply. In reality, the non-co-operator who says that he has nothing to do with world opinion does not understand the essence of his creed.