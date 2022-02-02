Mr. Churchill’s Speech

WE confess we are unable to make out what Mr. Churchill wanted to convey by his speech at the East African dinner. The speech divides itself into parts. In the first, Mr. Churchill says that “as a curious result of the war, the discontented elements in Asiatic and African countries seemed to think that they had only to express a wish that Great Britain should lay down the Government, and Great Britain would comply,” and added that “it was high time it was made clear that this was not the rule which Great Britain intended to follow.” The only Asiatic country Mr. Churchill could have had in view is India, and yet in the second part, Mr Churchill told his hearers that “India had entered the Empire as a partner and we must be most careful to treat her citizens with the respect which was their due and shape the laws of the Empire or any part of it in such a way as not needlessly to inflict invidious distinctions on its representatives.” How India can be a partner, and Great Britain make it clear that she is not prepared to lay down the Government (which is evidently a synonym for granting her self-government) is not at all clear to the unsophisticated mind. And why by the way is it a “curious” result of the war that people in Asiatic and African countries are pulsating with the national sentiment? What has become of the eloquent sayings about the desire of British and American statesman to make the world safe for democracy, about England and her allies having entered the war not for their own good, nor even for the good of Europe, but to safeguard the liberty of the world generally? Surely, the Asiatic and African countries would have been lacking in respect for Great Britain if they had refused to take those oft-repeated assertions at their face value.