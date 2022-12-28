MR. DAS ON “LAW AND ORDER”

THE Presidential address of Mr. C.R. Das is greatest in its crushing exposure of the pretentions of the school of “law and order”, a school which believes and asserts that someone in authority has only to utter the words “such and such measure or grant is necessary for the maintenance of law and order” for all justifiable opposition to it to die down. No doctrine has worked greater mischief, whether in the Councils or the country, or has been responsible for misunderstanding either between the Government and the people, or between important sections of the people themselves. The political history of India for the last decade and a half has been above everything else, a history, on the one hand, of assertion of this dangerous doctrine, and on the other hand of courageous and self-sacrificing efforts made by a large number of patriotic and self-respecting Indians to resist the doctrine in every peaceful, legitimate and constitutional way open to them. The confusion in the public mind naturally caused by this struggle has become worse because certain Liberal leaders, who until yesterday were with the great majority of politically minded Indians in their struggle for constitutional liberty, have to-day gone over to the other camp, not, indeed, in the sense that they no longer profess to believe in self-government, but because their belief in self-government is now tempered by their belief in this doctrine of law and order. Not merely for the purpose of self-defence, therefore, but for purpose of preventing the bulk of the people from being misled into acquiescing in a doctrine which is destructive of all their rights, it has become a matter of the first importance for the Congress to take effective steps to expose its root fallacy.