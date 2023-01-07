MR. FAZL-I-HUSSAIN’S ADDRESS

THE first thought that occurs to a reader of Mian Fazl-i-Hussain’s Presidential address at the Muhammadan Educational Conference at Aligarh, about which we have already had something to say, is that whatever else the Mian Sahib may lack he has the gifts of courage and of unconscious humour. There is not one Indian in the whole country, occupying official position that Mr. Fazl-i-Hussain does, who has by his policy done more to injure the sacred cause of nationalism and of Hindu-Muslim unity than the Mian Sahib, and in this address he not only assumes the role of a Nationalist and an advocate of Hindu-Muslim unity, but asks the world to believe that he is one of the few men in responsible positions in the Punjab who can lay claim to it. Lest anyone should imagine that we are doing an injustice to one from whom it has been our misfortune to differ frequently during the last two years, we will quote the words of the speaker. “The task of the nationalists who had entered the Councils,” he said, “was a difficult one. Not only were they torn from their brethren (non-co-operating nationalists) but they were to work with those who were not actuated by the same high principles that had lifted them and their co-workers in the past to higher spheres of action. The result was a foregone conclusion. The two sets of people were working on different planes. One set were working on the principles to which they and their co-workers had agreed when working for the Reforms, i.e., the uplift of the backward communities till they came to occupy the same level as the more advanced communities, so that all communities might feel equally interested in obtaining a further advance in the Reforms, and in the struggle for full and complete self-government no community might be left behind and prove a hindrance to its sister communities.