WE should like to know since when Mr. Gandhi’s wishes have assumed such importance in the eyes of the Civil and Military Gazette. The paper has more than once demanded an explanation of us as to why in spite of Mr Gandhi’s wishes to the contrary we have discussed his prison treatment. Well the explanation is obvious. To us the proper treatment of Mr. Gandhi in jail is not a matter which is personal to himself but is a vital national issue, and in regards to such an issue we claim the fullest right of independent action, quite apart from what Mr. Gandhi may or may not wish. This would be our simple answer, if the complaint came from an out-and-out follower of Mr. Gandhi. But when such a journal as the Gazette makes the complaint, we have another answer. When Mr. Gandhi exerted all his strength to secure a boycott of schools and colleges this journal threw what little influence it possesses on the other side. Then it disregarded Mr. Gandhi’s wishes. Why did the Gazette, instead of finding fault with this journal for disregarding Mr. Gandhi’s wishes, pay to it the compliment of quoting with approval its leading article on the subject? Evidently, Mr. Gandhi’s wishes can with perfect impunity be disregarded by his admirers when the Gazette wants them to be disregarded, but it becomes both a sin and a crime to disregard them when it suits the Gazette’s convenience to fall in with those wishes! The journal has forced a joke at our expense because we complained of the silence of the press note on the question whether Mr. Gandhi has his own bedding and utensils. Perhaps if the Gazette had any idea of the conditions of prison life for Indians in Indian jails it would realise the absurdity, not to say the utter inhumanity, of indulging in a forced joke in a matter of this kind.