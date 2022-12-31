 Mr. Hussain on communal representation : The Tribune India

Lahore, Sunday, December 31, 1922

Mr. Hussain on communal representation



IT was only to be expected that in his Presidential address at the Aligarh Conference, Mr. Fazl-i-Hussain would attempt a defence of his policy as Education Minister, the ideas and principles which he has been trying to effect ever since he came to occupy that high place. The defence that he did put in his address leaves nothing to be desired either on the score of eloquence or vigour. If we are still unable to accept it, it is for the same reason for which was have not been able to accept his policy itself. We entirely agree with Mr. Hussain that “no administration can prosper and no country can achieve greatness where a large and important community, having thrown aside its ignorance and lethargy in an enthusiastic and jealous mood to recover its glory and greatness” is denied its rightful place. But when he goes on to say that all that the Muslims claim is that “they should not be kept out on the ground that they are Mussalmans,” he makes a statement which is obviously incorrect, so far at least as that section of the Mussalmans of whom he is the mouthpiece are concerned. The one claim with which they have rent the air all these months is not that Mussalmans should not be kept out because they are Mussalmans, but that they should be admitted because they are Mussalmans, which is a very different proposition. “The Mussalman feels,” says the speaker, “that he too often is left out, not because his rival is likely to be more efficient, but because the latter commands a large influence with those with whom the selection lies.” If this had been so, one would have thought that the question would not have arisen at all in the departments controlled by Mr. Hussain as Minister. With them as the supreme authority in those departments, who, whether a Hindu or a Christian, would dare to keep out Muslims because they were Muslims?

