Mr. Lloyd George and the Reforms

EFFORTS are being made by certain Anglo-Indian journals to prove that Mr Lloyd George’s description of the Reforms as an experiment is compatible with the announcement of August 1917. “There is in this statement,” says the Statesman, for instance, “nothing which is inconsistent with the tenor either of the Montagu-Chelmsford report, or the Report of the Joint Committee of the two Houses of Parliament on the Indian Reform Bill or—most important of all—with the preamble incorporated in the Statute which governs, and which was intended by Parliament to govern, the entire operation of the first decade of the Reform era in India.” If the journal has not forgotten its mother tongue, we challenge it to quote a single word from either the Government of India Act or any other authoritative document which shows that Parliament ever intended the Reforms to be treated as an experiment. The essence of an experiment is that if you are not satisfied with its working, you can withdraw it. Is there anything in the preamble to the Government of India Act to suggest that Parliament contemplated the possibility, in any circumstances, of having to withdraw the Reforms? Undoubtedly, the preamble did state that Parliament would be guided by the co-operation received and the extent to which it was found that confidence could be reposed in the sense of responsibility displayed by Indians. But this had reference only to the future stages and not to what was being actually conferred. And this is precisely the interpretation that was put upon the words by Mr Montagu; no one was more competent than him to interpret the will of Parliament in this matter. In a speech by him before he tendered his resignation, he said that there was no question of going back.