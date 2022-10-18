MR. LLOYD GEORGE’S SPEECH

THE speech made by Mr. Lloyd George at Manchester was in every sense a fighting speech, perhaps the worst in this respect ever made even by that “pugnacious animal” as the Premier not inappropriately called himself. It began with an attack upon “a writer in the Press who has made himself very notorious the way he has pursued the Government for years.” It ended with an attack upon Mr. Asquith and Lord Grey who are told that the policy they have recently been advocating in regard to the Near East was a policy which “in 1914 ended in the most disastrous war which this world has ever seen.” In between the two, there is an attack upon Lord Gladstone which is in every sense personal and which for its vindictiveness has seldom been surpassed even in British parliamentary history—“I know the difficulties of any man without adequate gifts who has to carry through his life a very great name.” And, “What service has he rendered Liberalism? I know of no service except one: he is the best living embodiment of the Liberal doctrine that quality is not hereditary.” Perhaps the best reply to this kind of attack is to remind the speaker that every word uttered by him regarding the name which Lord Gladstone bears can be and is true of the office which he himself fills. Few Premiers ever brought themselves so low in the public estimation as Mr. Lloyd George has done, either by their international or their inter-imperial policy. As he has invoked the name and authority of Mr. Gladstone, it is worthwhile reminding him that the great man’s method of dealing with opponents was entirely, in fact radically, different from his. No man that ever lived knew how to deal severer or more shrewd blows than Mr. Gladstone had during a political life extending over more than two generations. It was mostly directed against the “invisible foe”.