MR SASTRI AND INDIA OFFICE

THE apparently insignificant incident, which took place immediately before Mr Sastri’s departure for India, and which forms the subject matter of an India Office statement referred to in a Reuters telegram published in these columns yesterday, would call for no comment, except of the passing sort, if the relations between India and Whitehall were normal. In that case, it would have involved nothing more than a question of courtesy as between one highly placed individual and another. In the actual circumstances of the case, it is impossible to pass it over without serious notice. The facts or alleged facts of the case are easily told. Mr Sastri, before he departed for India, had called at the India Office with a view to seeing Earl Winterton, the Under Secretary of State, and probably impressing upon him how strongly he and his countrymen felt the injustice of the Kenya decision. Winterton, instead of seeing him, sent him a word that he should better see Lord Peel first. Mr Sastri was apparently not prepared for this treatment being meted out to him and appears to have left without seeing either. This is substantially the account of the incident which appeared in the Daily Herald, and we do not gather from the official communique, as summarised by Reuters, that Lord Peel’s own account is different. It is, therefore, difficult to see why his Lordship should have been at pains to come forward with an official explanation, unless, of course, he only wanted to contradict the additional statement made by the Herald that he had subsequently apologised to Mr Sastri. So far as this last point was concerned, the Herald does appear to have been misled.