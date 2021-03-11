MR. SASTRI AND NON-CO-OPERATION

THE speech delivered by Mr. Sastri at the Bombay Liberals’ Conference, a fairly full report of which appeared in a recent issue of this journal, is divided into three parts. The first, in which he dealt with the non-co-operation movement and what it has done, suffers from the drawback which has characterised so many of Mr. Sastri’s recent utterances — that of being completely one-sided, both in its presentation of facts and in its criticism of them. If there is one man in our public life to-day, especially among the leaders of the great Liberal party, from whom better things might have been expected, that man is Mr. Sastri, who by his training and his scholarship no less than by his temperament is well fitted to play the role of a true critic of men and things. It was only the other day that he gave us a picture of Mahatma Gandhi as a man, and those who remember him in his earlier days will have seen in that picture the exhibition of qualities that were essentially characteristic. Unhappily taking the last few months, it was only an exception, a solitary deviation from an unpleasant rule. In the present case, barring a word of personal tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and a passing reference to “the way in which his great prestige and popularity were lent, although for the time being only, to the great social causes they had all at heart,” there was not a word in the speech which could be said to be a true criticism of non-co-operation. It was condemnation, unrelieved even by an attempt to show how it was that a movement so mischievous could have captivated the hearts of so large a section of the people. It is all very well to say that people were misled. But how come so many people belonging to so many communities divided by so many differences have been simultaneously misled by a movement, of which we are asked to believe that there is no good and no truth in it, and the evil character of which is by hypothesis so transparent?