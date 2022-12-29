Mr. Sastri and Non-co-operators

PRACTICALLY the only reference which Mr. Sastri makes to the Non-co-operators in his address is contained in the following words:-- “Our extremist countrymen complain that we have merged ourselves in the bureaucracy, and must be held responsible for their blunders, their high-handedness and repression. Our answer must be firm and frank. If they will proclaim war on the established government, talk of revolution, inculcate disloyalty and rash political action, and send about the country a committee of men of influence with the express object of finding out the prospects of a campaign of civil disobedience, we must disapprove. As long as they boycott the present constitution, reject reforms and talk of wrecking the Councils, there is no common ground between us and we can have nothing to do with them.” All this may be frank, but it is lacking in the essentials of a sane and considered political pronouncement on a subject of the greatest public importance. It has no relevance to the charge which the speaker set out to answer. It is not for their disapproval of the non-co-operation programme that people have accused Liberals of having “merged themselves in the bureaucracy”, but because of their failure to condemn the repressive policy, and in some cases their having actually supported that policy. What is Mr. Sastri’s answer to that charge? Does he mean to say that the disapproval must include the support of measures which strike at the root of the people’s elementary rights? We do not forget Mr. Sastri’s declaration in a later passage that “when Government officials use repressive measures against the spirit of agitation, we will not hesitate to condemn their action.”