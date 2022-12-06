MR. STOKES AND ENTRY INTO COUNCILS

IN a letter, Mr. S.E. Stokes explains his position with regard to the question of entry into the Councils. We are pleased to find from his letter that on one point on which we thought Mr. Stokes differed from us, his views and ours are in substantial agreement. “I do not consider obstruction,” he says, “as in any way inconsistent with non-co-operation upon the grounds of expediency, and largely for the reasons you have noted in your editorial.” So far as this point is concerned, it, therefore, remains for us only to explain how we came to understand Mr. Stokes as we did. In the part of his memorandum published in our issue of November 24, he considered, one by one, five possible attitudes on the part of non-co-operation towards the question of entry into the Councils. The second of these was “the plan of utilising the electoral machinery of the Councils to secure seats in order to keep moderates out, and upon the occasion of the administration of the oath of allegiance walking out in a body,” and the third the suggestion that “the non-co-operators should enter the Councils and bring the work to a standstill by indiscriminate obstruction from within.” Of the first of these two courses, he said:--“Such a move, savouring more of a political trick than that of pure effort which at all times characterised the Mahatma’s activities, would not only place the movement upon a lower moral plane but needlessly lay its position open to misinterpretation before the rest of the world”; and of the second that “it would be as objectionable” as the other. And then he added:--“To take the required oath purely with the object of utilising the entry into the Councils, which it secured for their destruction, seems hardly to harmonise with the spirit of our constructive economic and social reform programme adopted at Bardoli.”