NO reader of this journal who has read Mr. Stokes’s memorandum on the subject of entry into the Councils can have failed to notice the substantial agreement that exists between him and ourselves regarding this important matter. Mr. Stokes, like ourselves, is all for entry into the Councils, although he, like ourselves, does not look upon this as anything more than one of several weapons which the Congress must use for realising its end. The reasons he gives in favour of the proposal are also the same as those that have been urged in these columns. Lastly, he is as much opposed to pure obstruction in the Councils as ourselves, though his grounds for opposition are somewhat different from ours. He thinks that obstruction is inconsistent with non-co-operation. That is an opinion we do not share. To us the objection to immediate, pure obstruction is that it is not the best way of attaining the end the Congress has in view, and is almost certain to fail. Obstruction, if started now, is sure to be a prolonged process involving a call for the maximum instead of the minimum of sacrifice — exactly the mistake which non-co-operators have made in several other spheres. The present order of things will fight for its life and will fight with all the weapons it has at its disposal. It will, among other things, confront the country with the alternatives of accepting good things at the hands of the bureaucracy and its friends or being fed upon mere promises by non-co-operators of better things to come at an uncertain date in the future. Mr. Stokes cites the cases of the stoppage of rasad and begar, abolition of liquor traffic, and the extension of permanent settlement. The list can easily be expanded.