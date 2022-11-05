Mrs. Naidu on the Rights of Women

IT is only natural that a gifted and accomplished woman should resent the inequalities between men and women, and there is not one man, in the nationalist party at any rate, who would not sympathise with Mrs. Sarojini Naidu in her demand for equality on behalf of her sisters as well as the depressed classes in her speech at the Dehra Dun Social Conference. Here is an extract from the speech:-- “They talked of educating women. She thought it was more necessary for men to educate themselves than to educate women. What is that education that did not educate their soul? What is that education that blinded them to the rights of women? At this time of the day they were considering resolutions to educate women, to give widow opinion to marry, whether the so-called untouchables should be treated better than cattle, and yet they were agitating for Swaraj saying that they were fit for it. She asked them whether they were not ashamed of that. How dare they try to win Swaraj with half of India comprising women and the so-called untouchables dead in soul though living in bodies?” We have a question to put to Mrs. Naidu. Does she really mean to tell us that the establishment of the equality of women and of the depressed classes, important as it is, must precede either the demand for or even the existence of Swaraj? If so, she not only stands self-condemned, because no one in India has sought immediate Swaraj than Mrs Naidu. She is speaking against the lessons of history. We know of no country in the old world where political freedom did not precede the emancipation of women and the recognition of their full rights. In England it was only the other day that women were enfranchised, and in that sense made the equals of men, though she had been ruling herself for centuries.