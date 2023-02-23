Mrs Sarojini Naidu on Hindu-Muslim unity

IT was an inspiring appeal which Mrs Sarojini Naidu addressed to the people of Punjab in her speech on Tuesday night in the Municipal Gardens outside Mochi Gate, Lahore, on the burning topic of Hindu-Muslim unity. There is no province where such an appeal is needed than in Punjab, and there is no man or woman in our public life who is better fitted to address it than Mrs Naidu. As she herself stated, though a Brahmin by birth, she was a subject of a Mussalman State and she had been nursed in the laps of Mahomedan ladies, and it is a matter of common knowledge that she has at least as many personal friends among Mussalmans as among Hindus. No wonder, therefore, that in the speech she delivered she rose to the height of rigid impartiality as between one section of the community and another. She addressed herself equally and with the same earnestness to the Mussalmans, the Hindus and the Sikhs, and in each case put her appeal in exactly the form that would go to the heart of the more patriotic and sensitive section of the community concerned. To the Mussalmans, she said that if they wanted to maintain the power of the Khalifa and protect their holy places, they must work in union with the Hindus, for in no other way could they achieve their object. To the Hindus, she said that sacrifice and renunciation were the central tenets of their religion, and it ill became them to fight over official crumbs. To the Sikhs, she said that they had just given a splendid proof of their heroism and spirit of sacrifice at the Guru-ka-Bagh and they would be insulting themselves by concentrating their energies on minor dissensions based on selfishness. To all three, she said that their interests were bound up with the establishment of Swaraj in India. All this is true, and never had this truth been clothed in a form of words more appropriate or more poetic than that in which Mrs. Naidu put them in her speech.