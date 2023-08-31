Muharram riots

WHILE with the exception of a minor incident in Amritsar, reported in our issue of Sunday, Muharram appears to have passed off peacefully in Punjab, riots of a disastrous nature have marked the celebration in more than one place in two of the neighbouring provinces. In the Central Provinces, a serious disturbance appears to have taken place at Jubbulpore on the night of August 23. How the trouble in this case originated is not known, but the Statesman’s correspondent says that “it is attributed to a number of Hindus damaging a Tazia” and that “a number of infuriated Mahomedans entered a Hindu temple and pulled down the marble cow from its pedestal, damaging it.” The disturbance started at 8.50 pm and continued far into the next morning. But the affair at Jubbulpore pales into insignificance beside what occurred in UP. In that province, riots of a far graver magnitude are reported from no less than three places, in each case attended with heavy casualties. At Agra, the trouble began on the night of the 26th while a Tazia procession was passing by a Hindu temple and continued till the next day; the military was called out and a curfew order was issued, directing people not to leave their houses after 7.30 pm. All shops were closed and people had to go without food, being unable to buy it. Gonda, a small place at a distance of some 80 miles from Lucknow, appears to have been the scene of an even more sensational occurrence. Here, a Hindu temple was broken into and damaged on the night of 23rd. This is said to have been done by a batch of about 200 Mussalmans who accompanied the Tazias and are technically known as Paiks.