MOST people who hear of the Multan riots again will not pause to hear the detailed and accurate account of the deplorable occurrence but will unhesitatingly attribute it to the communal tension that is reported to have been prevailing between the two communities generally in that town. Indeed, since the Moharram disturbances and the petty incidents that happened thereafter, one could see that there was no real or permanent peace brought about between the two communities and conflicts of a more or less serious nature were daily anticipated. The efforts made by the Government officials on the one hand and the prominent members of both communities in the town on the other were unavailing, except to prevent the occurrence of any serious rioting. Congress leaders and others who were believed to have considerable hold on the public mind equally failed to bring about an amicable understanding between the two communities. Under these circumstances, the turbulent elements in the locality found themselves left practically free to do what they liked. They were probably waiting for a fitting opportunity to create trouble and it did not matter to them what the cause was. Even among the most peaceful and restrained communities, events that cause anger and vexation to individuals frequently occur and are passed over as momentary incidents of everyday life; and the individuals who lack common sense and are apt to go out of hand easily are constantly held in restraint by those around them who are conscious of the disciplinary influences of a well-ordered and peaceful existence. But in a society like that in Multan, agitated for months by communal rancour and unsatisfied ambitions, any trifling little quarrel between individuals would be readily made the centre of a riotous disturbance with serious consequences.