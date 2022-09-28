Nationalise Our Festivals

WE desire to draw attention to a very interesting letter from Khwaja Gholam Yaseen, Bar-at-Law, Amritsar, on the subject of nationalising our festivals. The letter is an illustration of what we ventured to describe in a recent leading article as “true love of unity”. Whether this suggestion can be carried out in respect of all our chief festivals is a practical question in respect of which we do not feel called upon to express a detailed opinion. There may be some religious or communal festivals which may be difficult to nationalise, on the ground either of their exclusiveness or of their embodying ideals and aspirations or commemorating incidents which do not and cannot appeal to members of other communities. But there are others, and many of the principal festivals of all communities belong to this category, in respect of which this difficulty does not exist, and we can think of nothing that would better cement the friendly relations among the several Indian communities, or eliminate cause of friction among them than the carrying out of Mr. Yaseen’s suggestion. The admirable spirit in which he has approached this delicate question is shown by the concluding lines of his letter in which he says that “no historic incident is to my mind more human in its grandeur than the one that Dusehra stands for”, and makes a timely appeal to his fellow townsmen and fellow Punjabis to make a start towards nationalising our festivals by nationalising the observance of the approaching Dusehra. We wholeheartedly associate ourselves with this appeal and have no doubt that if it is properly responded to, a substantial step forward will have been taken towards effacing the bitter memories of recent events.