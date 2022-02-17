Need for Foreign Propaganda

WE come back to the point from which we started and on which we are never tired of harping. Foreign propaganda of some kind is essential both for the success of the peaceful national movement as such, and also for its speedy success. It is not impossible that even without foreign propaganda, India may some day get what she wants, but clearly the process must be long. It would be a case of going on suffering until its appalling magnitude softens the heart of the very men who are directly and immediately benefited by the present arrangement. We do not think it is right either to demand or to expect this appalling volume of suffering unless it is proved that nothing less will win for the country its birthright of freedom. Not only has this never been proved, but only a little reflection will show that it is incapable of being proved. It is a mathematically demonstrable truth that a given quantity of voluntary suffering in a noble cause must go a longer way to attain the object of all suffering when steps have been taken to properly advertise it, than when nobody knows anything about it except those who actually witness it. Nor is it a question of suffering merely. If we believe in the divinity of man, we are being influenced not merely by an appeal to his heart but by an appeal to his intelligence, and the pressure of world-opinion and world-sympathy has undoubted effect upon those most concerned. It is from this point of view that we disapproved of the action of the Congress in discontinuing all foreign propaganda. From the same point of view we have during the last few days noticed with satisfaction that the Working Committee has decided to revive it. We have no doubt Mahatma Gandhi, to whom it has been left to give effect to the decision, will carry out the wishes of the Committee in this matter.