NEW ARMS ACT RULES

THE Government of India has just issued a resolution dealing with the report of the committee appointed early last year to enquire into the complaints regarding the Arms Acts Rules of 1920 and suggest improvements therein. This committee was appointed at the instance of the Legislative Assembly, which passed a resolution moved by Baba Ujagar Singh Bedi, pointing out the many anomalies that existed in the rules. In appointing the committee, the Government of India laid down two general principles: (1) that there should be no racial discrimination in the rules and (2) that the government must retain the power to impose restrictions to prevent arms from falling into the hands of lawless persons. The committee submitted its report in November 1922, and in February it was announced that the government would accept the committee’s main recommendations, subject to enquiries from local governments regarding certain points. The replies of local governments have since been received and the new rules have now been published, embodying the amendments approved of. One of the most important points raised during the enquiry was the invidious distinctions that were made in regard to the classes of persons who were exempted from taking arms licences. The committee adopted the principle that in the present conditions of India, the privilege of exemption should not be abolished altogether. The government has accepted the recommendation that members of the Legislative Assembly should enjoy exemption for their term of office ‘with some reluctance’; for the local governments opposed this proposal on the ground that it made an invidious distinction between the members of the central and local legislatures.