NO CHANGE IN CONGRESS POLICY

C RAJAGOPALACHARI has issued a statement regarding the suggested holding of a special Congress and the consideration of proposals involving changes in the Congress policy and programme. There are many Congressmen who think it possible and even desirable to maintain unity and effect a compromise between the two wings of the Congress and they suggest the holding of a special Congress for this and other purposes. To effect a reasonable compromise, both parties have to yield and modify their respective programmes to some extent, but neither party is prepared to listen to any such proceeding now. Das has more than once stated that it is impossible to hope for unity and compromise and now Rajagopalachari maintains that the Congress policy is unalterable. He warns the country against the consequences of indecision and weariness and insists on faithfully following the constructive programme. Obviously, he considers that the present lull in Congress activities is a passing phase and it should not affect the definite course of action already laid down. On the other hand, Congressmen should do what they can to strengthen the programme and work with renewed energy instead of deviating from a policy in pursuance of which tremendous sacrifices have been made. He says that if last year the leaders had resolved on concentration on the constructive work or intensive village work and had put forth all their energy with a single-minded aim in that direction, nothing would have been better. “But having fed the nation on the prospect of an active battle, and shaped thought and preparation towards that end, it would be suicidal now to turn to a different policy.”