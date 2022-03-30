“NO CHANGE OF POLICY”

IT was only to be expected that advantage would be taken by non-official members of the Legislative Assembly of the opportunity afforded by the resolution on Mr. Montagu’s resignation to enter a strong protest against the Times’ recent strictures on that body. Both Mr. Samarth, who moved the resolution, and Sir Sivasami Iyer, who seconded it, spoke with warmth on the subject, and the latter asked the Government of India to repudiate the sinister suggestion of the London paper. The protest was not only important because it elicited from the Home Member what was perhaps the first official statement on the situation created by the resignation of Mr. Montagu that had been made in this country. With that part of the statement in which the hon. member refused to express any opinion regarding the late Secretary of State’s service we need not detain ourselves, and that too only for examining the reason he gave for this silence. “Such opinion,” he said, “would be improper for a member of the Civil Service who had served directly under Mr. Montagu.” What the Civil Service had to do with the matter, we fail to see; unless, of course, the Home Member meant to convey that any remarks he might make would be condemnatory. In spite of his being a member of the Civil Service, Sir William was in the same position as Dr. Sapru, and if the latter felt no hesitation in paying a warm tribute to the services of Mr. Montagu of whom he said that “he was dearer to India than any other Englishman” and that “when the present controversies were over, when a serener atmosphere came and through larger reforms Indian aspirations were realised, the name of Mr. Montagu would stand above that of every other Englishman in the eyes of the Indian people,” we cannot understand why Sir William could not do the same thing, if he were so minded.