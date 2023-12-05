WE now know how the no-confidence motion was defeated. It was defeated, in the first place, by the ministers’ own vote, but for which, as the Swarajya of Madras points out, the ministers would have been in a minority, so far as the elected element in the council was concerned. We do not say that they were not technically justified in voting on the motion. What we do say is that the majority was so precarious that if only the ministers themselves were excluded, it would become a minority. Secondly, two utterly extraneous, irrelevant and unconstitutional pleas were made by the ministers and their friends to defeat the motion. The first was the statement of the Chief Minister himself that “the motion was, in spite of the apology offered by the honourable mover, a reflection on the exercise of His Excellency the Governor’s power of appointing the ministers”. The statement was so strange a perversion of constitutional theory and practice that we have no hesitation in saying that every single vote which it was the means of winning was unfairly and improperly gained. The fact of the matter is that it is not the Governor’s power of appointing his ministers, but his choice in a particular case, which is challenged by motions of ‘want of confidence’, and without this right to challenge the Governor’s choice, self-government in the English sense becomes an utter impossibility. Thirdly, even the non-ministerial part of the government was not above openly canvassing for the ministry.