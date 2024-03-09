NO-TAX CAMPAIGN IN KENYA

WE have already referred to the no-tax campaign started by Indians in Kenya as a protest against the obstinacy of the White settlers in keeping them as helots in the empire. After exploring every avenue for compromises, the Congress there has, after a great deal of deliberation, decided to withhold the payment of poll tax, which it considers wholly unjust and iniquitous. The question is what should be the attitude of Indians in India when our countrymen abroad have entered upon a life and death struggle like this, a struggle upon whose success the vindication of their just rights and ours depends. The answer is thus given by Hon Srinivasa Sastri in a recent speech at Delhi: “Now what should we Indians, nationalists, liberals, pro-governmentwallas and title-hunters do? I hope we shall rise to the occasion and support the Kenya Indians in their bitter struggle, although it may be today a losing struggle.” These words, coming as they do from the mouth of a distinguished liberal leader whom no one will accuse of extremism, are not only refreshing but afford a striking illustration of the fact that complete unanimity prevails among Indians of all schools of thought in this matter. “Can we expect,” continued Mr Sastri, “Lord Reading to support the Indians and stand behind them in their refusal to pay taxes?” The obvious answer to this question is that he would do so if he had the statesmanship of Lord Hardinge. Mr Sastri’s own answer to the question is again refreshingly frank. “The government of Kenya”, he added, “is at the disposal of the Whites of Kenya, and they identify themselves with the people.”

