 Non-co-operation by Government : The Tribune India

Lahore, Saturday, December 16, 1922

Non-co-operation by Government



THE only meaning one can read into Earl Winterton’s reply to Colonel Wedgwood’s suggestion in the House of Commons that the Viceroy should be consulted with regard to the best method of circumventing the difficulty arising from the fact that nearly all Congress leaders having been in jail were debarred from standing for elections unless individual pardons or general amnesty were declared, is that the Secretary of State favours a policy of non-co-operation being followed with regard to these non-co-operating gentlemen. After referring to the fact that the members of the Civil Disobedience Committee were divided on the question of entry into the Councils, and that one section held that as long as there was a rule disqualifying convicts, it would be inconsistent with their dignity to lift the ban upon the legislatures, Earl Winterton said “he was not prepared to recommend to Viscount Peel to suggest to the Viceroy that he should consult him regarding how he could remove the scruples of these gentlemen.” If this only meant that the matter was within the discretion of the Viceroy and that the Secretary of State did not wish to interfere, it would still be open to the criticism that the matter being discretionary, it was all the more within the Province of the Secretary of State, as representing Parliament, to make a suggestion to His Excellency. But it does seem to mean a good deal more. That phrase “the scruples of these gentlemen” can only show that the Secretary of State takes a view of this matter which, to say the least of it, is perverse. The matter is not one of scruples at all. You have most foolishly made a rule debarring men from serving on Councils, who if they had been Englishmen living in their own country, would have been deemed qualified to sit in Parliament itself; and when your rule produces a feeling of resentment you characterise this feeling merely “as scruples.”

