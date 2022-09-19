 NON-CO-OPERATION THROUGH OFFICIAL GLASSES : The Tribune India

Lahore, Tuesday, September 19, 1922

NON-CO-OPERATION THROUGH OFFICIAL GLASSES

THE disappearance from the political scene of the principal actor in the non-co-operation movement gives an opportunity to the author of “India in 1921-22” for reviewing the achievements of that movement. The review, like everything else in the book, is a purely official estimate. That is its strength and its weakness. Nobody would have attached any importance to the review if it had not appeared in a report prepared for presentation to Parliament and published by the authority of the Government of India itself. At the same time, it was inevitable that a report published in such circumstances should, in respect of a matter which has divided official from unofficial India as nothing else has done in recent history and which is still the most alive of all issues in contemporary India, reflect the official mind, with all its passions, prejudices and short-sightedness. We do not yield to anyone in our appreciation of the merits of Mr. Rushbrook Williams as a writer, but he would have been more than human if he could have produced an impartial review of the greatest political and, as so many of us look upon it, moral movement of our time. The review divides itself into two parts, one relating to the specific items of the non-co-operation programme, the other to the campaign as a whole. The author concludes that they “have in a large measure miscarried,” and in arriving at this conclusion he has his eyes fixed upon what may be called the letter of the items as distinguished from their spirit. Thus we are told that the demand for the resignation of titles has produced a disappointing response; which is true, if we confine our observation only to the proportion of the total number of people who have relinquished their titles, but is the reverse of the truth if we consider to what large extent titles have depreciated in value.

