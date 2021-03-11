NORTH WEST FRONTIER PROVINCE—I

LORD Curzon, during his administration as Viceroy of India, planned and executed the partition of two Provinces. The intensity of the agitation in the case of Bengal resulted in the speedy annulment of partition on the occasion of the Delhi Durbar of 1911. In the case of the Punjab and the Frontier, owing to the backwardness of the people mainly affected, the agitation has been neither extensive nor intensive with the result that matters have been allowed to drift during the last twenty years. During the September 1921 session of the Indian Legislative Assembly, however, Sir Sivaswamy Iyer moved a resolution demanding (a) that the power of control and superintendence over the judicial administration of N.W.F. Province be transferred to the Punjab High Court and (b) that a committee be appointed, including a certain number of elected members of the Indian Legislature, for the purpose of reporting whether the separation of the five administered districts of the North West Frontier Province from the Punjab has fulfilled the expectations of the Government of India from the political, military or financial point of view or has been attended with any substantial advantage to the internal administration, and whether it is expedient to re-amalgamate the said districts with the province of Punjab, leaving under the direct control of the Government of India the political administration of unadministered tracts on the British side of the Durand Line. The mover of the resolution made a speech in support of his resolution, while the defence of the existing order of things on behalf of the Government was weak. The resolution was carried in the teeth of official opposition and it is significant that in this particular case the Government elected to forego its right to press for a division, lest the strength of popular opinion may be made clearer.