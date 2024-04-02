 Obstruction in Bengal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lahore, Wednesday, April 2, 1924

Obstruction in Bengal



EXPERIENCE is, indeed, the best of schoolmasters. It has already, within a few days, made the Swarajists in the Bengal Legislative Council a great deal wiser. Their policy is no longer indiscriminate and wholesale obstruction, but selective and carefully thought out obstruction. This change from one policy to the other has been effected by gradual stages, which are in themselves an interesting study. First, there was the announcement that the Swarajists, with the help of their independent allies, had decided to throw out all supplies. In pursuance of this decision, one or two demands on reserved subjects were actually thrown out in toto. As soon, however, as the discussion of demands on transferred subjects began, a change was visible. But here again, the Swarajists were at first unrelenting. They began by opposing all grants, and it was only through the wise discretion of two or three independents that the demands were prevented from being wholly refused. And now the Swarajists themselves have given up wholesale obstruction, and although they gave notice of a good many motions for the total rejection of all grants, these motions, where transferred subjects are concerned, have all been withdrawn — such substantial cuts as have been made in these grants being the outcome of a very different policy. Thus, on Friday, of the 24 motions for the refusal or reduction of the educational grant, only one was moved, and that relating to an item on which public opinion in India has always been strongly against the Government’s policy — educational inspection. The discretion thus shown by the party was not without its effect, and the grant under this head was reduced by nearly Rs 6.5 lakh.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

3
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

5
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

7
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

8
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

9
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

10
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody

He named Saurabh, Atishi in excise case, claims probe agency

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Need to strike balance, uphold due process: CJI on probe agencies

Need to strike balance, uphold due process: CJI on probe agencies

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study