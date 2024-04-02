Obstruction in Bengal

EXPERIENCE is, indeed, the best of schoolmasters. It has already, within a few days, made the Swarajists in the Bengal Legislative Council a great deal wiser. Their policy is no longer indiscriminate and wholesale obstruction, but selective and carefully thought out obstruction. This change from one policy to the other has been effected by gradual stages, which are in themselves an interesting study. First, there was the announcement that the Swarajists, with the help of their independent allies, had decided to throw out all supplies. In pursuance of this decision, one or two demands on reserved subjects were actually thrown out in toto. As soon, however, as the discussion of demands on transferred subjects began, a change was visible. But here again, the Swarajists were at first unrelenting. They began by opposing all grants, and it was only through the wise discretion of two or three independents that the demands were prevented from being wholly refused. And now the Swarajists themselves have given up wholesale obstruction, and although they gave notice of a good many motions for the total rejection of all grants, these motions, where transferred subjects are concerned, have all been withdrawn — such substantial cuts as have been made in these grants being the outcome of a very different policy. Thus, on Friday, of the 24 motions for the refusal or reduction of the educational grant, only one was moved, and that relating to an item on which public opinion in India has always been strongly against the Government’s policy — educational inspection. The discretion thus shown by the party was not without its effect, and the grant under this head was reduced by nearly Rs 6.5 lakh.

