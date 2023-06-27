Obstruction vs Constitutional Oppn

AS against the Swarajist policy of obstruction, Dr Sapru, in his latest speech at Bombay, urged the country to accept the Liberal policy of “constitutional opposition”. “This declaration about obstruction,” he said, “is a little precipitate”. There were among the gentlemen many eminent lawyers, and he knew that opinions given by lawyers in advance of briefs were sometimes radically different from those formed when the briefs were settled. The only policy that would lead to their goal was the policy of constitutional opposition. Our own opinion regarding the limitations of a policy of obstruction, such as the one formulated by CR Das, has been stated at times out of number. It has been stated at some length elsewhere in this very issue. But when Dr Sapru pits against the claims of obstruction those of constitutional opposition, we are entitled to enquire in what sense obstruction such as is contemplated by the Das party is itself unconstitutional. Suppose for the sake of argument that they will oppose every measure of government and every financial proposal put forward on its behalf, whether it is good, bad or indifferent. Will they be doing anything that is not sanctioned by the Constitution? Obstruction in this sense is nothing else than opposition carried to the utmost constitutional limit, and does Dr Sapru really believe that an opposition which will never carry its resistance beyond a very moderate limit will ever succeed in bending a bureaucracy like ours to the popular will? For our part, we are of the opinion that it is only in proportion as the country is prepared for the most extreme form of opposition (to be resorted to if and when necessary) that the bureaucracy will be likely to yield to the wish of the people.